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Why the Rapture Should be Taught in the Church [mirrored]
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13 views • December 18, 2020
The rapture of believers in Jesus Christ can happen any time now. Nothing needs to happen before the rapture can occur (it's all in God's perfect timing). IF WE ARE NOT TEACHING PEOPLE ABOUT THE RAPTURE OF BELIEVERS, THEN PEOPLE WILL NOT UNDERSTAND THE URGENCY OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST AND THE NEED TO GET READY NOW. Those who understand the immanency of the rapture are likely to live their lives for the Lord every day because they do not know the day or hour the Lord returns.
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Many may go through Great Tribulation (final 7 years before Jesus' 2nd coming) because they were not ready. We need to acknowledge that our teaching of the rapture and the urgency for accepting Jesus right now could save many from going through what the Bible describes as the most difficult and terrible times there will ever be on earth. If we love them, we will not shy away from preaching about the end times for an irrational fear that we might "offend" them. It is far better to "offend" those we love into heaven than to not "offend" them and not steer them away from the wide gate leading to hell.
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Excerpt from "Why the Rapture of the Church Has To Happen Before the Seven Year Tribulation" (from approx. 3:08 to 22:27)
Uploaded on Jul 31, 2011 on JD Farag channel on YouTube
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eDmfrxqen0&;index=114&list=PL815ABB08526C01A5
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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
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Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
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John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
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Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
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Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
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God bless you. Maranatha!
.
Many may go through Great Tribulation (final 7 years before Jesus' 2nd coming) because they were not ready. We need to acknowledge that our teaching of the rapture and the urgency for accepting Jesus right now could save many from going through what the Bible describes as the most difficult and terrible times there will ever be on earth. If we love them, we will not shy away from preaching about the end times for an irrational fear that we might "offend" them. It is far better to "offend" those we love into heaven than to not "offend" them and not steer them away from the wide gate leading to hell.
.
Excerpt from "Why the Rapture of the Church Has To Happen Before the Seven Year Tribulation" (from approx. 3:08 to 22:27)
Uploaded on Jul 31, 2011 on JD Farag channel on YouTube
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eDmfrxqen0&;index=114&list=PL815ABB08526C01A5
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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