PSYOPS EXPOSED! With Josh Sigurdson & The Real World Alternative Media

Trump is now The Messiah, who almost died for our sins. Mainstream Alternative Media like Rogan, Carlson, and Jones are his false disciples. And, the Techno-rats have become the “cool rebels” who fight for freedom of speech while making sure real truth-speakers are invisible.
