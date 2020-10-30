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Intercept Co-Founder Resigns - Organization He Co-Found Censored His Biden Laptop Coverage
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32 views • October 30, 2020
Glenn Greenwald co-founded The Intercept because he wanted to be free of censorship and able to report without being shut down. Today he resigned from that organization because they would not allow him to report the truth about the Biden laptop issue. Greenwald states some very honest revelations about the CIA's infiltration of the media. Most disturbing however is the possibility of the Dems taking over both Houses. Hope he is completely wrong on that count or a Trump victory will mean absolutely nothing.
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https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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