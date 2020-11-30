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Colin Liddell's Shortpod (60): If Achilles is Dying Look to His Heels
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17 views • November 30, 2020
Affirmative Right editor Colin Liddell finally breaks his silence to comment on the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. Rather than getting immersed in the transient details and fleeting headlines, he looks at the greater pattern of increasing polarisation and division over successive election cycles. One thing is sure, that whoever is declared President by the Electoral College will lack legitimacy with half the nation. Is this just an accidental effect of American Democracy or has some secret enemy finally found the Achilles Heel of the American Empire?
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