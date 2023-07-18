The Big Picture , a poem on THESE EXCRUCIATINGLY INSIGNIFICANT CREATURES WE LOVE
36 views
•
Published Tuesday
•
[email protected] P A Y P A L d0nati0ns please. Thank you kindly
source:The Sun magazine, February 2023, issue 566
Keywords
familylovehumanityearthcreaturespoempoetrypoemspoethuman beingsthe sun magazine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos