'Nitrogen Agenda' Used by Globalists to Take Land: Farmer Faces Having to Cull 95 Percent of His Cows

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#DutchFarmers in the Netherlands have been protesting, blocking roads, and using their tractors to shut down major city centers, airports, bridges, as well as food distribution plants across the entire country for several months now.
They are rising up against a government proposal that would put a severe limit on #NitrogenEmissions—and in the process, put about a third of the farmers out of work.
Source: https://youtu.be/N5svHnExYGw