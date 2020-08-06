Tactical P.E. Video Lesson. This Athlete Trained For A Sport And Suddenly Saved A Life! MUST WATCH

You’ll burn calories and build muscle with this two-in-one move that works your thighs, hips, shoulders, and triceps. See the 2nd half of the video for one of the God-given reasons we are called to be as strong and as healthy as we can be."A local (Michigan) power lifter is being hailed as a real life super hero, after his quick actions helped save a man pinned under a rolled over vehicle. Ryan Belcher, works out and trains at the gym 5 days a week. It’s his life, and a place he credits for giving him extra strength on a day he needed it the most."5 FREE Tactical Training VideosJust tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens1800GunsAndAmmo:From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network