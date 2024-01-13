Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 January 2024 - Bourke Street

Part 1 of three videos of the day, this one covering the march from Parliament House to Bourke Street Mall and the speeches given there. There were a couple of strange people passing in and out of the action. It is never dull. The speeches cover a very wide collection of 'scams'.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.