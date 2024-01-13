Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 January 2024 - Bourke Street
Lightpath
Part 1 of three videos of the day, this one covering the march from Parliament House to Bourke Street Mall and the speeches given there. There were a couple of strange people passing in and out of the action. It is never dull. The speeches cover a very wide collection of 'scams'. 

