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Why Do We get Bothered by SMALL THINGS? Carpe Diem Instead! No One will Remember. Live Fully
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18 views • January 04, 2021
Whenever we focus in and get bothered by small things we lose the present moment. We Make Such a Big Issue out of SMALL THINGS. Carpe Diem Instead!
#carpediem #smallstuff #bepresent
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#carpediem #smallstuff #bepresent
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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