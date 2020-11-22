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They think you're stupid
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95 views • November 22, 2020
A great video from PJW about "The Great Reset," and how it's a conspiracy theory unless you think it's great --
The Great Reset, New World Order, all being forced on everyone, here is what to lookout for and what to expect
The Great Reset, New World Order, all being forced on everyone, here is what to lookout for and what to expect
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