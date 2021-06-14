WAKE UP CANADA! LEADER BERNIER & PASTORS ARRESTED; PAKISTAN ENDS COMMUNICATION 6/13/21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
#London held a pro #HongKong rally this weekend to stand up to #China. And of course... the #G7...
We go around the world to show you the good, the bad, and the down right hilarious.
No worries mates, God is on the move!London, Canada, Arrest of Political Enemies, Pakistan, G7, Hong Kong, China, Bernier, Protest Tony Blair, UK.