Mothers’ Fear for Wireless Kids

With Beverly Jensen, Ph.D., Founder ~ Women's Medicine Bowl

WomensMedicineBowl.com

As Health Freedom advocates prepare with enthusiasm for the “Make America Healthy Again” efforts of incoming HHS Department Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a subset of these advocates - those in the Safe Technology movement - are less sanguine about RFK’s potential to also reign in Telecom.

That’s because Trump seems to be continuing on his credulous enabling of the broadband digital divide with more wireless tech that promises frustration, hacking, surveillance, and injury for Americans (yet vast profits for Telecom & spying coercion opportunities for the Deep State).

The situation just worsened with passage in Congress of bills to carpet our national parks and forests with 5G and load existing towers near our bedrooms and classrooms with an unlimited number of new antennas. If we can’t stop Congress from enabling Telecom’s dream to spy on, harm and profit from us, can we at least mitigate the damage?

Since 2003 Dr. Jensen has prioritized medical education of women, because in most families they make the decisions on health. These health discussions over the past half decade have homed in on worrisome electro-magnetic radiation from wireless devices. She’s seeing an explosion in depression and addiction - especially in teens and young adults, a dynamic that alarms their mothers. So, how can we balance convenience and connection with safety and innovation?

One third of the developed population is experiencing symptoms from EMFs, a condition the World Health Organization has labeled as EHS – Electro Hypersensitivity Syndrome. The fact is, we are all electrical beings, and no one is immune from the proven, damaging effects of our wireless devices and infrastructure – including cancer, heart palpitations, brain fog, and DNA damage. Let’s learn and fix this together, and ‘Make America Healthy Again.’