How The Globalist Psychopaths Are Ritually Mocking Law Enforcement/Police While Stealing Wealth

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Learn how police officers, first responders & the general public are not only being mocked via the blue/yellow checkboard color scheme, but how that same color scheme is also being used to manipulate their belief systems. Finally, learn how to protect yourself against these manipulation tactics