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Drink Along with #beerandgear 15 Grand Canyon Brewing Kachina Throwback Ale 4.5/5
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20 views • November 18, 2021
I gave this a 4.25/5 but that's crap. While it's not complex or has notes of or motes of it's a good solid brew and I drink it fairly often. So it's not snooty approved who am I kidding with my palate. ***end of rant***
A good solid easy drinker with a hint of citrus, clean, fast and dry. What more can you ask for in a lager.
Thanks for coming by folks
Big 3
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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A good solid easy drinker with a hint of citrus, clean, fast and dry. What more can you ask for in a lager.
Thanks for coming by folks
Big 3
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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