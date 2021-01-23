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Former World Bank President: "There Will Be a Monumental Shift of Economic Power" (2010) - full
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250 views • January 23, 2021
#TheGreatReset origins.
In 2010, James Wolfensohn, former president of The World Bank and CEO of Wolfensohn and Co., addressed Stanford Graduate School of Business students with details about his work at the World Bank during its transition years and how the equation between developed and developing countries is changing. Wolfensohn claimed that in the next 40 years, a global power shift will see today's leading economic countries drop from having 80% of the world's income to 35%.
Read more: https://silview.media/2020/11/03/1st-anniversary-special-soros-a-rothschild-frontman-forged-imf-china-alliance-were-living-the-consequences/
In 2010, James Wolfensohn, former president of The World Bank and CEO of Wolfensohn and Co., addressed Stanford Graduate School of Business students with details about his work at the World Bank during its transition years and how the equation between developed and developing countries is changing. Wolfensohn claimed that in the next 40 years, a global power shift will see today's leading economic countries drop from having 80% of the world's income to 35%.
Read more: https://silview.media/2020/11/03/1st-anniversary-special-soros-a-rothschild-frontman-forged-imf-china-alliance-were-living-the-consequences/
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