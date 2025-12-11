© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catholics Targeted for HATE SPEECH in Canada while Trump PRAISES Our Lady
Top Mariologists are sounding the alarm after the Vatican discouraged the title “Co-Redemptrix” for the Blessed Virgin Mary. Meanwhile, Pope Leo faces backlash for his soft reaction to Brigitte Macron’s profane Communion reception and his ambiguous stance on women deacons. From North Carolina, a massive Hindu idol is set to rise taller than the Statue of Liberty, while German bishops push radical “sexual diversity” in Catholic schools.