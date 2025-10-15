20-year-old Tuapse resident is DETAINED at Sochi’s airport

Accused of recruiting people to participate in a TERRORIST ORGANIZATION on the side of Ukraine

Footage: Russian MoI

Adding:

The next great conflict may not happen in the air or space — it’s underwater

China’s new AI-powered drone sub can track US fleets for months without surfacing

America’s answer is still tangled in red tape and delays

Adding:

London lands in FIRST PLACE in phone stealing crimes in Europe — NYT

Record of 80,000 stolen phones was broken in 2024

In 2023 it was 64,000