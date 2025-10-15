© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
20-year-old Tuapse resident is DETAINED at Sochi’s airport
Accused of recruiting people to participate in a TERRORIST ORGANIZATION on the side of Ukraine
Footage: Russian MoI
Adding:
The next great conflict may not happen in the air or space — it’s underwater
China’s new AI-powered drone sub can track US fleets for months without surfacing
America’s answer is still tangled in red tape and delays
Adding:
London lands in FIRST PLACE in phone stealing crimes in Europe — NYT
Record of 80,000 stolen phones was broken in 2024
In 2023 it was 64,000