ARE THE BOOSTED PROLONGING THE PANDEMIC?

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
This past month has seen both Birx and Fauci reappear in the media to promote COVID boosters. Mounting data and peer reviewed studies continue to show that those boosted are associated with greater cases, hospitalizations and longer duration of viral load.
#Fauci #DeborahBirx #Boosted #WeCanDoThis
POSTED: July 29, 2022
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