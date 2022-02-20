Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Modern Day Cannibalism: State Sponsored BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.20.16)

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Dr Daniels exposes the modern day practice of killing some humans and selling these parts to other humans. This lucrative industry sells one serving of human parts for $10,000. Tune in and find out if you are dining on human parts. Think Happens
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