✡️ Remove trees, remove people’s connection to the land: IDF’s malevolent strategy in southern Lebanon - Steve Sweeney told Tucker Carlson, clip

✡️ Remove trees, remove people’s connection to the land: journalist breaks down IDF’s malevolent strategy in southern Lebanon

Israel’s obsession with bulldozing and cutting down Lebanon’s ancient olive groves stems from the olive trees’ status as the lifeblood of Lebanon and a symbol of its cultural heritage and identity, war correspondent Steve Sweeney told Tucker Carlson.

💬 “If you can disconnect people from their land and culture, you can take it over, and that’s what they’ve been doing, not just by bulldozing and bombing it, but spraying chemicals that will make sure crops will never be able to grow on the land again so they can brush them aside and build houses and settlements there,” the journalist said.

Israel’s designs on Lebanon, once in the realm of ‘conspiracy theories’, are now out in the open amid Netanyahu cabinet ministers’ open adherence to them, Sweeney stressed.