X22 Financial Report Ep. 2863a - Boomerang, Green New Deal Just Fell Apart, [CB]/[WEF] Failed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2863a - August 31, 2022
Boomerang, Green New Deal Just Fell Apart, [CB]/[WEF] Failed
The people around the world are rising up, the leaders are panicking, they are blaming the anger on climate change, but the people are angry and the criminal leaders. The [CB]/[WEF] agenda is falling apart, the green push has hit a wall, the people see this very clearly, [CB] panicking.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Prepare Today
SAVE 250 DOLLARS on EACH
Three-Month Food Kit
http://preparewithx22.com