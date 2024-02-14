Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah have triggered outrage and concerns around the world. Several enemies and allies of Israel have warned Benjamin Netanyahu against the operation. And now, Yemen's Houthi rebels have made a big announcement amid strikes in Rafah. Houthis have promised to renew the anti-Israel offensive in response to the Rafah "massacre." Yemen's rebel group said that strikes against "Zionist entities will shoot up now." This comes as the rebel movement's leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, claimed victory in the Red Sea mission.
