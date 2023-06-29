And We Know 6.28.2023 The WORLD storm AHEAD! Obama, Clinton, EVIL exposed! DS evil plans unfold! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





June 28, 2023





After going through several iterations of what has been playing out in every area, it appears we are watching 3 movies play out. Panic in DC, Guardians of the PEDOS AND FISAGATE…Exposure is happening on all levels… and you know what that means? The EVIL ones will do all they have in their power to deceive and stop what is coming. Stand by for a rollercoaster…





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





Support a K9 Program

https://rinseoff.com/products/donation





EPORT: Graham, Blumenthal Call For War With Russia If Nuclear Plant Is Attacked https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/120680





WHOOOPS - Biden with the worst Freudian slip he's had to date https://t.me/PepeMatter/16074





Obamas are not parents https://t.me/realKarliBonne/177622





Alina Habba - they are trying to taint the jury pool. #Witchhunt https://t.me/realKarliBonne/177611





‼️Tennis World Rocked as FIFTEEN “Fully Vaccinated” Players Unable to Finish Miami Open https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/40974

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wup95-6.28.23-the-world-storm-ahead-obama-clinton-evil-exposed-ds-evil-plans-unfo.html



