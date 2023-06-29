Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 6.28.2023 The WORLD storm AHEAD! Obama, Clinton, EVIL exposed! DS evil plans unfold! PRAY!
channel image
High Hopes
2596 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
103 views
Published Yesterday

LT of And We Know


June 28, 2023


After going through several iterations of what has been playing out in every area, it appears we are watching 3 movies play out. Panic in DC, Guardians of the PEDOS AND FISAGATE…Exposure is happening on all levels… and you know what that means? The EVIL ones will do all they have in their power to deceive and stop what is coming. Stand by for a rollercoaster…


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


Support a K9 Program

https://rinseoff.com/products/donation


EPORT: Graham, Blumenthal Call For War With Russia If Nuclear Plant Is Attacked https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/120680


WHOOOPS - Biden with the worst Freudian slip he's had to date https://t.me/PepeMatter/16074


Obamas are not parents https://t.me/realKarliBonne/177622


Alina Habba - they are trying to taint the jury pool. #Witchhunt https://t.me/realKarliBonne/177611


‼️Tennis World Rocked as FIFTEEN “Fully Vaccinated” Players Unable to Finish Miami Open https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/40974

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wup95-6.28.23-the-world-storm-ahead-obama-clinton-evil-exposed-ds-evil-plans-unfo.html


Keywords
newsobamaclintondeep statechristiandisclosuredeceivepraystormfisagatepanic in dcltand we knowexposing evilevil plansguardians of the pedos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket