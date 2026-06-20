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I tried to warn them but they wouldn't listen
Feel My Teardrops Fall
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, story, style, arrangement, direction, video production, original lyrics and ai voice/music
verse
I'm not the villain, in your story
I'm not the monster, in your point of view
The truth is out there loud, and it's getting louder
How do you feel now, after what you put me through
Chorus
The evidence is clear, the truth is in plain sight
The things I have been saying, all along, were right
Now its too late for apologies, too late to make a call
Feel my heart breaking, feel my teardrops fall
verse
I tried to warn you, I tried to change your mind
I tried to stop you, I begged, I cried
I had to walk away and say goodbye
But you learned the truth, too late to save your life
Chorus
The evidence is clear, the truth is in plain sight
The things I have been saying, all along, were right
Now its too late for apologies, too late to make a call
Feel my heart breaking, oh....
The evidence is clear, the truth is in plain sight
The things I have been saying, all along, were right
Now its too late for apologies, too late to make a call
Feel my heart breaking, feel my teardrops fall
Feel my heart breaking, feel my teardrops fall