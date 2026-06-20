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Feel My Teardrops Fall - Gail Carson
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I tried to warn them but they wouldn't listen

Feel My Teardrops Fall
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, story, style, arrangement, direction, video production, original lyrics and ai voice/music


verse

I'm not the villain, in your story

I'm not the monster, in your point of view

The truth is out there loud, and it's getting louder

How do you feel now, after what you put me through


Chorus

The evidence is clear, the truth is in plain sight

The things I have been saying,  all along, were right

Now its too late for apologies, too late to make a call

Feel my heart breaking, feel my teardrops fall


verse

I tried to warn you, I tried to change your mind

I tried to stop you, I begged, I cried

I had to walk away and say goodbye

But you learned the truth, too late to save your life


Chorus

The evidence is clear, the truth is in plain sight

The things I have been saying,  all along, were right

Now its too late for apologies, too late to make a call

Feel my heart breaking, oh....


The evidence is clear, the truth is in plain sight

The things I have been saying,  all along, were right

Now its too late for apologies, too late to make a call

Feel my heart breaking, feel my teardrops fall


Feel my heart breaking, feel my teardrops fall

Keywords
aicountrycautionary talesad songteardrops
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