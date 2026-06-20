I tried to warn them but they wouldn't listen



Feel My Teardrops Fall

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, story, style, arrangement, direction, video production, original lyrics and ai voice/music





verse



I'm not the villain, in your story



I'm not the monster, in your point of view



The truth is out there loud, and it's getting louder



How do you feel now, after what you put me through





Chorus



The evidence is clear, the truth is in plain sight



The things I have been saying, all along, were right



Now its too late for apologies, too late to make a call



Feel my heart breaking, feel my teardrops fall





verse



I tried to warn you, I tried to change your mind



I tried to stop you, I begged, I cried



I had to walk away and say goodbye



But you learned the truth, too late to save your life





Chorus



The evidence is clear, the truth is in plain sight



The things I have been saying, all along, were right



Now its too late for apologies, too late to make a call



Feel my heart breaking, oh....





The evidence is clear, the truth is in plain sight



The things I have been saying, all along, were right



Now its too late for apologies, too late to make a call



Feel my heart breaking, feel my teardrops fall





Feel my heart breaking, feel my teardrops fall