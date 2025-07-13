Trump Strikes Back at Canada: Tariffs, Fentanyl, and the CCP Infiltration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode dives deep into the retaliatory war now unfolding through Trump’s tariff storm. It’s no longer just about trade — it’s about justice, security, and survival. 🔥 $40 billion in aid to illegals: GONE. 🔥 Trump's new tariffs hit 14 countries including Canada, EU, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Korea, and more. 🔥 Why? Because of CCP infiltration, fentanyl trafficking, and systemic laundering operations. We’ve been warning for years: Fentanyl from China through Mexico is killing Western youth. Chinese factories and gangs launder drug profits into Canadian and American housing. Empty homes, artificial shortages, and unaffordable cities are the result. Trudeau isn't protecting Canadians. He's shielding CCP assets. Trump's move is retaliation — for fentanyl deaths, for housing crises, and for the lies Western leaders fed us. Whether you support him or not, this is economic warfare. Mike Martins reporting. 📰 HEADLINES TO INCLUDE (No Links): July 2025: Trump Ends $40B Aid to Illegals – FOX Business July 2025: Trump Imposes 30–35% Tariffs on 14 Countries – Axios June 2025: Canada Warns of Fallout from New U.S. Tariffs – CBC 2019: Chinese Factories in Mexico Identified as Fentanyl Hubs – Reuters 2017: Vancouver Named Most Unaffordable City in North America – Global News 2020: Opioid Vending Machines Approved in Downtown Vancouver – CTV 2018: CPP Funds Linked to Real Estate Laundering in Canada – Financial Post