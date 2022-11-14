Written and posted by Lucia on Sept.7/2022

If you have a specific need, please do not hesitate to email me at [email protected]

----------------------------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.





BLOODSHED

Brothers and sisters,

It's been a few days that I hear, 'BLOODSHED'. Bloodshed is coming for the house of God. Unbelief will be punished. Those who will remain alive and made captive in other countries, will remember all these warnings from Father and will loathe themselves for their evil and their wicked conduct.

Those who claim to be the sons and daughters of God and yet continue to live a life of sin; who claim to know the Lord but don't make any effort to deepen their relationship with Him. Those who read His Word leisurely and can't be bothered to seek His truths and much less follow them -they will be judged very harshly for not practicing what it says.

Brothers and sisters,

this evening, Sept.3/2022, I am being sent to read to you this important prophecy that concerns the times of the end. Father has sent many messengers out trumpeting His words and warnings and asked us to prepare. Some have taken this to heart and have faithfully prepared themselves physically, emotionally, spiritually, and mentally. These are the wise virgins who have purchased the oil for their lamps.

Father has also sent many signs to alert us that things are greatly escalating. Flooding, drought, diseases, death, wars, increase in food and utility prices. There is grumbling and praying that Father would remove these storms. Hope that things will calm down. But people continue to indulge in revelry, idolatry, deliberate disobedience to Father. What would extra time accomplish?

I hear Father saying, 'NONE SHALL BE GIVEN!' We must brace ourselves for what is now at hand.

I'm being sent to read to you Ezekiel 7. Hear it as if it was your first time. Ponder on it. Take it to heart. Repent and draw near the Lord.

This is a time of fasting, of wearing sackcloth and ashes; of wailing and mourning. Please take heed.

I pray that Father softens the hearts of the listeners and that we'd be about His business 'til He returns. I keep hearing, 'BLOODSHED'. Judgment is coming for the house of God first - for all those who own a Bible and yet do not heed its teachings. For those who call themselves children of God but act in an ungodly manner displaying sinful lifestyles instead of the nature of Christ. They've lost track of what it means to be a follower of Christ.

Lord, have mercy!





CONFIRMATION VERSES:

Ezek.5:17 I will send famine and wild beasts against you, and they will leave you childless. Plague and bloodshed will sweep through you, and I will bring the sword against you. I the Lord have spoken.”

Ezek.7:23 Prepare chains! For the land is full of bloodshed, and the city is full of violence.

Ezek.9:9 He answered me, “The sin of the people of Israel and Judah is exceedingly great; the land is full of bloodshed and the city is full of injustice. They say, ‘The Lord has forsaken the land; the Lord does not see.’

2 Chron.19:9 In every case that comes before you from your people who live in the cities—whether bloodshed or other concerns of the law, commands, decrees or regulations—you are to warn them not to sin against the Lord; otherwise his wrath will come on you and your people. Do this, and you will not sin.





EZEKIEL 7 For lack of space I did not attach the full chapter. But please do not miss listening to the full video or read the chapter on your own.





