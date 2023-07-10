Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sequoia Capital invested in FTX; therefore, Bankman Fried is in the service of the Chinese Communist Party
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
914 Subscribers
Shop now
6 views
Published Monday

https://gettr.com/post/p2l8aty9327

07.03 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

Sequoia Capital invested in FTX; therefore, Bankman Fried is in the service of the Chinese Communist Party. Wanda Group's Chairman Wang Jianlin is responsible for carrying out espionage missions to infiltrate and influence the United States, and the CCP is the sole originator of creating debris in outer space.

红杉资本投资了FTX因此班克曼-弗里德是为中共服务的，万达集团的董事长王健林负责执行渗透和影响美国的中共间谍任务，中共是唯一制造外太空间碎片的始作俑者，

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@jeremyherrell @theeman0924

@mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket