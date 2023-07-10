https://gettr.com/post/p2l8aty9327

07.03 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

Sequoia Capital invested in FTX; therefore, Bankman Fried is in the service of the Chinese Communist Party. Wanda Group's Chairman Wang Jianlin is responsible for carrying out espionage missions to infiltrate and influence the United States, and the CCP is the sole originator of creating debris in outer space.

红杉资本投资了FTX因此班克曼-弗里德是为中共服务的，万达集团的董事长王健林负责执行渗透和影响美国的中共间谍任务，中共是唯一制造外太空间碎片的始作俑者，

