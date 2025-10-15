Twin Screw Aquatic Feed Extruder Working Scene

Watch the RICHI Twin Screw Aquatic Feed Extruder in action — engineered for producing high-quality floating and sinking aquatic feed pellets. With precise temperature control, uniform mixing, and stable output, this extruder ensures excellent pellet durability and nutrition retention.

From fish farms to shrimp feed plants, RICHI’s twin screw technology delivers consistent performance, energy efficiency, and adaptability for various raw materials. Whether you’re producing commercial fish feed or high-end aquaculture nutrition, this machine helps you achieve reliable and professional results.

