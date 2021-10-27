4 It Will Go Well With you! Prophecy The Glory of God 2nd blog 3 Part Series

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Wicked evil men in Government, media, Military, Agencies decided to change all people, world wide. Stop us from being independent free farmers; stop us being Mothers and Fathers. Stop us using real gold and silver coins because it is God's money, it is honest money, and most people are honest people. Separated people from God. The knowledge of God to make everyone slaves to them.
They gave us counterfeit money and make us go to work for them. Slavery. Then all the money you made you had to give it back by buying from them. They did not do any work all of us slaves do all the work. They owned everything Electric Companies, Telephone, Automobile companies. This enterprises were monopolies. In their "nature" they must be monopolies. Why you know it isn't from God. God did not give anyone the right to be that powerful over their fellow men.
Children, obey your parents in the Lord [that is, accept their guidance and discipline as His representatives], for this is right [for obedience teaches wisdom and self-discipline]. HONOR [esteem, value as precious] YOUR FATHER AND YOUR MOTHER [and be respectful to them]—this is the first commandment with a promise— SO THAT IT MAY BE WELL WITH YOU, AND THAT YOU MAY HAVE A LONG LIFE ON THE EARTH.
Do not turn your back on the needs of your own flesh and blood. Isaiah 58 Each person is to love your Mother and Father, Grandmother, Grandfather with God's love, power, and authority. The love of a child. Honor them and respect them.
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger
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Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
PARLER Leah: @ResistanceChicks
PARLER Michelle: @Masfaith3
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