Why You Should Own a Firearm
175 views • 9 months ago

WARNING: Graphic Images

The most important reason to own a gun is that it helps prevent Democide. However you personally feel about firearms, like them, hate them, history shows that without one, inevitably, and eventually, men with guns will come for you and your family.

Excerpted from the book, A Masters Guide to the Way of the Warrior.

Read the article with links to relevant sources, visit us at www.chinastrategies.com/why-every-warrior-should-own-a-firearm/

Folks I need your help, If you can, thank you  https://paypal.me/stefanverstappen

 To download the most important collection of books you need to survive visit: https://www.chinastrategies.com/survival-library/

 Sign up for my course here:https://formingcommunities.com/

 For a consultation click here: https://www.chinastrategies.com/preparedness-consulting/

My website:  www.chinastrategies.com

firearmsdemocidefight backwarrior
