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Murder by Vaccine - Part 6 - Un-Natural Selection-Addendum
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20 views • January 19, 2021
Murder by Vaccine SERIES
In this modern world, behavioral adaptation will play a larger role than genetic or physiological traits in determining whether one sinks or swims in the gene pool.
From a Darwinian perspective, trust in governments, mainstream media, political figures and business persons is not favorable for optimal survivability in this current political climate.
Tonight's show looks at these and many other questions.
REPLAYS OF THIS BROADCAST WILL APPEAR IN THE REPLAY SECTION FOR 72 HOURS AFTER INITIAL BROADCAST & ALSO ON www.bitchute.com/harryvox
The first part is buzzed, after a few minutes the audio is OK.
In this modern world, behavioral adaptation will play a larger role than genetic or physiological traits in determining whether one sinks or swims in the gene pool.
From a Darwinian perspective, trust in governments, mainstream media, political figures and business persons is not favorable for optimal survivability in this current political climate.
Tonight's show looks at these and many other questions.
REPLAYS OF THIS BROADCAST WILL APPEAR IN THE REPLAY SECTION FOR 72 HOURS AFTER INITIAL BROADCAST & ALSO ON www.bitchute.com/harryvox
The first part is buzzed, after a few minutes the audio is OK.
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