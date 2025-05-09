BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE REAL PETER MARKS REVEALED
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5756 followers
0
116 views • 2 days ago

Del celebrates the launch of ICAN’s “Secret Recordings: The Real Peter Marks”, a comprehensive timeline featuring documents obtained through FOIA and recorded Zoom calls with Peter Marks, M.D., former Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.  Many of the videos show victims of severe COVID-19 vaccine injuries, as well as physicians who witnessed these injuries firsthand, pleading with the FDA to take action and inform the public of the potential risks.  Get a glimpse of the press conference held in Washington, D.C., and learn how to access the full timeline—including complete video recordings and a comparison of what Marks was privately acknowledging versus what he was publicly saying about the safety of these products.


#VaccineInjuries #COVIDVaccine #PeterMarks #InformedConsent #ICAN #FDA

#TheRealPeterMarks


Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
