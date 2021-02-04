GOD TO OPEN PRISON DOORS

THE ENTIRE CHRISTIAN WORLD ARE ABOUT TO BE SHOCKED WITH WHO JESUS WILL MARRY IN THIS LAST GREAT MOVE OF GOD.



God is about to release from darkness the prisoners.





1 The Spirit of the Sovereign LORD is on me, because the LORD has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners,



2 to proclaim the year of the LORD's favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn,



3 To appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give unto them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness; that they might be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the LORD, that he might be glorified.

Ranger