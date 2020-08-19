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US Vomits On The World - This Time It's Cuba - Harry Vox
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28 views • August 19, 2020
Helen of Destroy

Nothing is ever authentic coming out of Washington. There's always three of four layers of bullshit one must peel from the union of bullshit called the American political and media establishment to get at whats actually going on. That's why you're here right now, and not sucking on the bullshit fed to you by MSNBC, CNN, NYT, FOX etc.

US Secretary of State and the man who looks more like a pig than any other Washington politician makes yet another bogus and easily proven to be bullshit claim that Cuba is up top no good again when anyone with two braincells knows he's pandering to special interests for political gain.
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trumpworlduscubapompeosanctionshelen of destroyharry voxvomits
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