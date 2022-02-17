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Based: Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake Has the Boldest Plan to End Our Border Crisis
JD Rucker
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125 views • February 17, 2022
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"We will protect our border. We'll try to get other states to help us so that we don't have to carry all the burden and I think there are other states who would be willing to form a compact with us and provide us some of their resources. We're going to finish Trump's wall. Absolutely. And we're going to use the materials they abandoned at the border."

"And we're going to copy our Israeli friends with how they handle the Hamas tunnels. We're going to blow up these tunnels that are underneath the border wall, trafficking drugs. And I don't care if there's a drug trafficker in the tunnel when we take it down, because this is outrageous that we have sat here for a full year under Joe Biden and our governor sitting back barely doing anything except writing mean letters.

"We need to start doing something about the border. We're got fentanyl coming in, poisoning our communities, poisoning our children and we've had it. And the fact that we've just sat around and maybe sent a couple of guard members down there, we need to start empowering our guard members to arrest people and send them back across the border.

"I don't care if Joe Biden gets upset. I don't care if the federal government comes at us. I'm ready for that challenge because it's written in the U.S. Constitution what we're supposed to do, and let's take it to the Supreme Court. That's what I'm willing to do. And we will continue to protect our border while we work through the court system."
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podcastarizonadonald trumpborder crisisillegal immigrationtop storykatie hobbselection 2022kari lakeledethe midnight sentinel
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