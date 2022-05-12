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Anybody Listening? Russia Issues Another Warning About Nuclear War
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801 views • May 12, 2022
One of Russia’s highest-ranking government officials today issued a stark warning to the United States of America and its NATO allies. Dmitry Medvedev was president of Russia from 2008 to 2012. He also served as prime minister and is now deputy chairman of Russia’s national security council. He said military weapons and ammo flowing into Ukraine from the USA and European allies risks triggering a direct nuclear war between the Russian Federation and NATO allies.
I’ve lost count of how many nuclear war warnings have been issued by Russian officials since early March, but few Americans appear to be taking them seriously.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/12/22.
I’ve lost count of how many nuclear war warnings have been issued by Russian officials since early March, but few Americans appear to be taking them seriously.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/12/22.
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