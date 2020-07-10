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The David Knight Show (10July20 Full Show)
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50 views • July 10, 2020
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:27 Day 116, Texas “suggests” wearing masks while inside home as Austin & Colorado city implement $2,000+ fines — until Dec 31.
— 00:13:41 Democrat strategist openly says lockdown & economic ruin are their path to victory as both Republican & Libertarian national conventions move to Florida from NC & TX
— 00:21:57 The “fiat economy” shuts down filming in LA, drag race track in Colorado and creates empty produce shelves at SAM’s Club in Utah
— 00:31:21 Supreme Court creates legal turmoil by handing half of Oklahoma to Indian tribes to free a pedophile guilty of heinous abuse of a 4 yr old. The ruling will give a “get of jail free” card to many convicts and empower the corrupt Indian reservation system in the former state of Oklahoma
— 00:41:33 China moves to control curriculum in Hong Kong, like Washington does in America to control the future
— 00:46:11 Christian organizations are beginning to fight back against unequal & illegal closure orders
— 00:55:39 Al Waddell joins: Christians must understand that this is a test of authority and obedience — what is true authority and who will you obey? Are you called to passivity or to go on offense?
— 01:23:08 A list of studies worldwide showing we HAVE a cure for COVID and media is lying to you to keep lockdown going
— 01:37:07 Push for cashless society escalated, LEAD Act to ban privacy, encryption, cryptocurrency
— 01:45:14 Catherine Austin Fitts, solari.com, joins: financial controls, surveillance and vaccines for the final invasion — the brain (The Injection Fraud)
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:27 Day 116, Texas “suggests” wearing masks while inside home as Austin & Colorado city implement $2,000+ fines — until Dec 31.
— 00:13:41 Democrat strategist openly says lockdown & economic ruin are their path to victory as both Republican & Libertarian national conventions move to Florida from NC & TX
— 00:21:57 The “fiat economy” shuts down filming in LA, drag race track in Colorado and creates empty produce shelves at SAM’s Club in Utah
— 00:31:21 Supreme Court creates legal turmoil by handing half of Oklahoma to Indian tribes to free a pedophile guilty of heinous abuse of a 4 yr old. The ruling will give a “get of jail free” card to many convicts and empower the corrupt Indian reservation system in the former state of Oklahoma
— 00:41:33 China moves to control curriculum in Hong Kong, like Washington does in America to control the future
— 00:46:11 Christian organizations are beginning to fight back against unequal & illegal closure orders
— 00:55:39 Al Waddell joins: Christians must understand that this is a test of authority and obedience — what is true authority and who will you obey? Are you called to passivity or to go on offense?
— 01:23:08 A list of studies worldwide showing we HAVE a cure for COVID and media is lying to you to keep lockdown going
— 01:37:07 Push for cashless society escalated, LEAD Act to ban privacy, encryption, cryptocurrency
— 01:45:14 Catherine Austin Fitts, solari.com, joins: financial controls, surveillance and vaccines for the final invasion — the brain (The Injection Fraud)
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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