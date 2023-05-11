Create New Account
DHS Is Asking Agents In The Northern And Coastal Sectors To Volunteer To Deploy To The Southern Border To Help With The Influx.
DHS Is Asking Agents In The Northern And Coastal Sectors To Volunteer To Deploy To The Southern Border To Help With The Influx. Specifically To The San Diego, Yuma And The Rio Grande Valley Sectors.


These Are Not Mandatory Deployments… Yet.


Title 42 Ends Tomorrow At 11:59pm ET.

