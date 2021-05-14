© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About The Paris Terrorist Attack
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • May 14, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3128/the-truth-about-the-paris-terrorist-attack-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3128-the-truth-about-the-paris-terrorist-attack
Reports show 129 people are dead, 352 injured and 99 of the injured are in critical condition after the Terrorist attacks in Paris, France on Friday November 13th, 2015.
Three coordinated teams of Islamic Terrorists - some with AK-47s, some acting as suicide bombers - attacked seven sites throughout the French capital with the worst carnage occurring at the Bataclan concert hall, with at least 89 left dead.
ISIS released a statement on Saturday November 14th, claiming responsibility for the attacks.
French President Francois Hollande has closed the borders due to the “unprecedented terror attacks” and has vowed that France will wage "merciless" war on ISIS in response.
France remains under a nationwide state of emergency.
Source: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-paris-attack
What Pisses Me Off About The Paris Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2iBZkODgxA
What Pisses Me Off About The European Migrant Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCOLcMqdpls
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3128-the-truth-about-the-paris-terrorist-attack
Reports show 129 people are dead, 352 injured and 99 of the injured are in critical condition after the Terrorist attacks in Paris, France on Friday November 13th, 2015.
Three coordinated teams of Islamic Terrorists - some with AK-47s, some acting as suicide bombers - attacked seven sites throughout the French capital with the worst carnage occurring at the Bataclan concert hall, with at least 89 left dead.
ISIS released a statement on Saturday November 14th, claiming responsibility for the attacks.
French President Francois Hollande has closed the borders due to the “unprecedented terror attacks” and has vowed that France will wage "merciless" war on ISIS in response.
France remains under a nationwide state of emergency.
Source: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-paris-attack
What Pisses Me Off About The Paris Terrorist Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2iBZkODgxA
What Pisses Me Off About The European Migrant Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCOLcMqdpls
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.