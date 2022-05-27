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Debunking Jesuit Dispensationalism - Part 2 - Francisco Ribera & Robert Bellarmine
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136 views • May 27, 2022
I am working on a series called "Debunking Dispensationalism". I am trying to show how it was created and promoted by Jesuits until it was finally accepted by the Protestant community. This theory now has basically engulfed the Christian Church. Our fellow martyred Christian saints of the past died at the hands of the Antichrist man of sin and they knew who he was. He was a succession of Popes. Today's Christians have been diverted by a Jesuit plot to blindside them to the Pope as Antichrist. Some have delegated him to the lesser role of False Prophet trying to shimmy together the Historical view with today's new brand of Futurism Eschatology. Futurism aka Dispensationalism puts EVERYTHING in the book of Revelation in the future, beyond the letters to the Churches, to cram it into a small 7 year fabricated period. Historicists see that the book of Revelation has been spanning from the time of Christ's Resurrection till this present day and it's culmination to the end. May the scales fall off and we be delivered from Mystery Babylon and all it's deceptions that have set us up in these End Times. I've only completed Part 1 & 2 so far. The link to my BitChute Video on this topic - Part one is: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ivYrR87b4rzf/
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