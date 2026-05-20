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Covid fan favorite Leana Wen is back, talking about what else but possible "asymptomatic" hantavirus spread:
"There may well be more cases that arise."
"We know the incubation period is long."
"Then the question becomes: Are we going to see cases of asymptomatic transmission?"
"Right now we do not believe there is asymptomatic transmission. If there is, that would change things."
Source @Real World News
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