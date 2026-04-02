"Israel is attacking our historical sites. But we cannot attack back...

Because they have no historical sites at all."

Also, "Hollywood fantasies have polluted your thinking so much that, with a mere 250-year history, you dare threaten a civilization over 6,000 years old." - IRGC Aerospace Forces Commander Seyed Majid Moosavi

🐻 Apply cold water to that burn.

Adding, a little more history:

Statement of the Yemeni Armed Forces.

Disclaimer: "Occupied Yaffa" = Tel Aviv. The zionist built their capital by erasing/ renaming the ancient city of Yaffa (or Jaffa) after it's jewish suburb - Tel Aviv. Most of us know Yaffa by "Jaffa Oranges" - that were historically exported from the port of Jaffa, or by Jaffa Cakes - named after those oranges.

No one's ever heard of Tel Aviv oranges.

@DD Geopolitics



