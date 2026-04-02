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"Israel is attacking our historical sites. But we cannot attack back...
Because they have no historical sites at all."
Also, "Hollywood fantasies have polluted your thinking so much that, with a mere 250-year history, you dare threaten a civilization over 6,000 years old." - IRGC Aerospace Forces Commander Seyed Majid Moosavi
🐻 Apply cold water to that burn.
Adding, a little more history:
Statement of the Yemeni Armed Forces.
Disclaimer: "Occupied Yaffa" = Tel Aviv. The zionist built their capital by erasing/ renaming the ancient city of Yaffa (or Jaffa) after it's jewish suburb - Tel Aviv. Most of us know Yaffa by "Jaffa Oranges" - that were historically exported from the port of Jaffa, or by Jaffa Cakes - named after those oranges.
No one's ever heard of Tel Aviv oranges.
@DD Geopolitics