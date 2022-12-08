Create New Account
The Chinese Communist Party Not Only Hurts the Chinese People, but Also Threatens Americans in the United States
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/566718

摘要：12/04/2022 Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: What these tech companies are doing is denying human dignity to the people of China, and putting Americans at risk as well. We will have to pass laws that prevent them from doing precisely what they're doing today, playing footsie with the Chinese Communist Party, and pairing and bundling them and creating wealth for them. We should ban all the Chinese apps, all the Chinese technologies here inside the United States. We're 40 years late in getting after the Chinese Communist Party, there is an enormous amount of work to do.

