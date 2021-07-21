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HASBRO WHISTLEBLOWER JOINS INFOWARS TO FIGHT CRT MIND CONTROL
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20 views • July 21, 2021
Whistleblower David Johnson of https://givesendgo.com/supportdavid joins The Alex Jones Show to speak out against CRT, or Critical Race Theory, being pushed at Hasbro.
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