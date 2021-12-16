Project Veritas Reveals Another CNN Pedophilia Scandal

According to Project Veritas, the source came to Project Veritas after she was uncertain proper action would be taken by authorites.



Project Veritas published a story today featuring graphic texts and videos provided by a source that show a producer for CNN fantasizing about molesting his fiancé’s daughter.



roject Veritas’ first course of action was to reach out to authorities. Following that, we reached out to the mother of the children to ensure their safety. Project Veritas then reached out to his employer, CNN, to inform them of the situation and give them the opportunity to comment. As of this press release, we are still awaiting a response.



These revelations come on the heels of the arrest of former CNN employee, John Griffin, who was charged with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.