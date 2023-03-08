MULTIPLE METEORS COMING IN (WORMWOODS COMING) / TRAINS+FIRES+EXPLOSIONS / INSIDER MIKE-STUFF 2 COME / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





March 8, 2023





Today is now 3/8/23.... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon "being planet x of Revelation 12"/ what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In this video first you'll see three different asteroid chunks or meteor debris that have came into 3 separate places within the past week. 3 meteors came in over Washington State USA, Arkansas usa and California USA. As I shared the clips days ago on my Facebook page called Brandon nagley in ohio USA on Facebook as I post alot there if not on YouTube... Also debri came in over China.. All clips credited to their rightful owners. As said first we have asteroid debri clusters coming in not just from planet xs long asteroid debri tail that's as long as Jupiter's width but also the government is tracking 3-4 other solar systems that have invaded or is around the earths solar system just as the nemesis/planet x system of moons comet-asteroid objects, planets and so on entered earths solar system between time of 2002-2007 .. Now the main body of the planet x/ nemesis system being ( planet x) itself is coming up from the south ecliptic plane and I believe is now in earths solar system... As planet x has its own asteroid debri tail that's as long as jupiters width ( literally) millions plus and space trash are in the tail of planet x. Though to world governments are watching 3-4 other systems also with asteroid debris that are also coming in and or will be. And soon it won't just be clusters coming but they'll come in waves by the millions globally as I have seen in 7 fireball dreams from Christ over the years.... You'll see more pictures caught by me of different large planet x and celestial bodies passing the sun.. Skies were red again from the red iron oxide dust falling from planet x turning skies again red in Indonesia which is one of many hotspots for the blood red skies to be seen and soon it'll be a global issue and event as its already starting slowly.... Breaking news came out quietly strangely that our so called president had skin cancer removed from his chest right after Obama's Ex doctor came out on the news telling them they should tell truth on the presidents health ( or moreso wannabee president)... To me it was the medias silent way of saying Joey won't be around much longer as we already know he's not in control anyway and he's only in there for a time until the elite kick off their real goals for their Global and our biblical antichrist which in soon Gods time will take control... Moreso after Christians are raptured off the earth and gone as the Bible makes clear... You'll hear a clip from last time planet x insider mike from around the world talked with pastor Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube page last Thursday, mike will explain in a short clip with Paul recorded by John traczyk on Facebook that recorded mike giving warning of a few things coming such as the energy waves from space and so on... You'll see caterpillars taking over places in Turkey+elsewhere. Plus flying worms. And more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bWcctJYNig



