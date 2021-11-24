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Free 2 Fly - Aviators for freedom
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40 views • November 24, 2021
Kate Wand, November 9, 2021
Matt Sattler & Derek Grigor from free2fly.info sat down with Kate Wand to talk medical freedom, informed consent, the parallels between aviation & the medical industry, and more.
Watch til the very end to see their powerful and touching video message, and visit free2fly.info to learn more & join the movement!
VERY-OPINIONATED.COM
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Creators: Kate Wand & William Gervais
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*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
Matt Sattler & Derek Grigor from free2fly.info sat down with Kate Wand to talk medical freedom, informed consent, the parallels between aviation & the medical industry, and more.
Watch til the very end to see their powerful and touching video message, and visit free2fly.info to learn more & join the movement!
VERY-OPINIONATED.COM
Thank you for helping to SUPPORT our productions:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
buymeacoffee.com/katewand
Creators: Kate Wand & William Gervais
FB: https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Twitter: @katewand | @wg_gervais
Kate's Musings: katewand.substack.com
VERY-OPINIONATED.COM
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
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