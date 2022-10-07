FULL SHOW: Desperate Biden Turns To Communist Venezuela To Lower Oil Prices To Save Democrats Before Midterms

As the Biden Administration is reeling after the OPEC disaster, Joe now turns his attention to Venezuela where sanctions might be lifted in order to stop pumping oil to the United States. Anything to help them in the midterms, even working with oppressive communists. As Democrats ramp up their attacks on Herschel Walker they make an incredible admission... abortion is murder. Owen Shroyer has other breaking news when it comes to the midterms as well. Alex Rosen went undercover in the Beto campaign and captured them taking advantage of elderly voters, he joined the show to discuss. Jesse Lee Peterson joins the show for a few laughs, lamenting on the fat girls in high school trying to take him to prom, after we review the declining health of Americans.