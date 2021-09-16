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Dems Claims Right to Human Sacrificing Rituals
Marjorie Lou
Marjorie Lou
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103 views • September 16, 2021
Dems on the left are finally admitting ties to Lucifer as they freak out at Texas law against abortion, admit to baby sacrificing, and call it a human right. Includes excerpt from Mike Adam’s Health Ranger Report.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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