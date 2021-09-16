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Dems Claims Right to Human Sacrificing Rituals
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103 views • September 16, 2021
Dems on the left are finally admitting ties to Lucifer as they freak out at Texas law against abortion, admit to baby sacrificing, and call it a human right. Includes excerpt from Mike Adam’s Health Ranger Report.
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Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.
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More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author
https://Marjorie Lou.com
Follow Mike Adams Health Ranger Report
Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
More videos at Brighteon.com/channel/buzz
Join our Telegram Channel
Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie Lou
t.me/Marjorielou
MUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.
In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.
https://kingdompurposelife.com/shop/
amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, Audible
FREE COURSES for Christians!
https://KingdomPurposeLife.com
Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.
Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!
Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!
More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author
https://Marjorie Lou.com
Follow Mike Adams Health Ranger Report
Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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