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Mind-Bending: It's Not Just Being Used By The CIA Anymore
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20 views • April 15, 2021
Education is the one area that parents must have jurisdiction over their children from the earliest age. Yet, far too many parents drop their kids off at the statist usurped and run public indoctrination centers where their kids' minds are bent towards anything and everything that is truly American and truly biblical. In this episode, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to discuss the latest in how the state is engaged in the bending of the mind of our children. It's not just for the CIA anymore!
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